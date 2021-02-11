Nyzo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $487,053.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00254666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00083671 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061472 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

