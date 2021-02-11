O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

