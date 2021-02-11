Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 122,076 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.