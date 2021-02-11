Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Everbridge worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.75.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.