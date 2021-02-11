Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 572.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

