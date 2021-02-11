Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

