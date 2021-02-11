Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

