Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,616 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Zynex worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 10.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 11.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zynex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.