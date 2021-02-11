Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Shares of BHVN opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

