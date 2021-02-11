Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,655 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $281.69 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.14 and its 200-day moving average is $266.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

