Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Unilever stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

