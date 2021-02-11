Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.55. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $379.41. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

