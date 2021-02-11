Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Penumbra worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total transaction of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,812 shares of company stock worth $10,122,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $276.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.60. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.37 and a beta of 0.43.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

