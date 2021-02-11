Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after acquiring an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,265,000 after acquiring an additional 586,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

