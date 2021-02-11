Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OYST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

