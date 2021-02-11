Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

TVTX stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

