Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

