Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 11,697 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 183,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

