Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 14,777 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

KIDS stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,985 shares of company stock valued at $897,823 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

