Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 15,261 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

FTNT opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $163.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

