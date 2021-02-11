Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 16,027 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,661 shares of company stock worth $28,388,195. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

