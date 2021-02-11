Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 16,027 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,661 shares of company stock worth $28,388,195. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

