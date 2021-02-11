Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 19,137 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.