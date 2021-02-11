Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 26,085 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Construction Partners worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

ROAD opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.