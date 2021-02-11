Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $611.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

