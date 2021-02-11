Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Equinix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $751.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

