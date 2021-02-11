Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in argenx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.55. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $379.41.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

