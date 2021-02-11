Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 8,807 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $297.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average of $232.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.