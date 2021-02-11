Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,544.66 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,312.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.