Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.47

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 26403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $42,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

