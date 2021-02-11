Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.95

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 2296494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

