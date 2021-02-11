Oasis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.38 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $164.35 million and $30.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00089750 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00219217 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018266 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

