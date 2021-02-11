Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 280.3% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 8,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

