Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a growth of 384.6% from the January 14th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

