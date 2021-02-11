Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Down 9.1%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.68. 1,196,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,455,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Obalon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

