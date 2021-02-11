OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $143,520.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

