OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.93 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $79.96 or 0.00164760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and $3.93 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00253464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00095710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00084543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.29 or 0.90845272 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,140 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.