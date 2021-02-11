Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Shares Gap Up to $114.50

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA.L) (LON:OOA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.50, but opened at $118.50. Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA.L) shares last traded at $119.90, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA.L) Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

