Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 7.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $10.99. 119,881,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 96,303,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.