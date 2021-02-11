ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $17,448.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.84 or 1.00252660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00082086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

