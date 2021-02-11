Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY remained flat at $$1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 582,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Odyssey Group International has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Odyssey Group International
