Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODYY remained flat at $$1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 582,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Odyssey Group International has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

