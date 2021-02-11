Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 215% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.