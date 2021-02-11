Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 72.2% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $223,779.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00005522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.10 or 0.99530319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

