OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

