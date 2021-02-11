OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.70 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.