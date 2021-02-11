OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $536.25 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00018880 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $536.25 million and $289.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

