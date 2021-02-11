OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $71,532.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.23 or 0.99915412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,115,629 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

