Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Gap Up to $93.00

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.00, but opened at $115.00. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $94.63, with a volume of 7,790,789 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.59.

In other news, insider Colin King acquired 35,721 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

