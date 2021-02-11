Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.82. 74,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,930. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

