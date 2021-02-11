Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Tops $3.25 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00012239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded up 103.2% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00380002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,157 coins and its circulating supply is 562,841 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

